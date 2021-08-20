Barclays Raises Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to £121.40

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 9,370 ($122.42) to £121.40 ($158.61) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.61% from the stock’s previous close.

JET has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

JET stock opened at GBX 6,797 ($88.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 12-month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a market cap of £14.42 billion and a PE ratio of -74.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,390.60.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

