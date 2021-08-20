Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

BZUN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $19.15 on Friday. Baozun has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

