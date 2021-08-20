Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.
BZUN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $19.15 on Friday. Baozun has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
