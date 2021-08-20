Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96. Baozun has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BZUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

