Bank OZK Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $79.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,755,907. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

