Bank OZK Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank OZK reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.82. 41,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,278. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

