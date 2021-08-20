Bank OZK Buys 405 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after buying an additional 444,559 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.86. The stock had a trading volume of 142,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,457. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,506,050. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.