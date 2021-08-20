Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$147.00 at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BMO. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$134.15.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$126.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$82.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$126.46. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$75.45 and a twelve month high of C$130.40.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

