Bank of Commerce Holdings Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James cut Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Bank of Commerce worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

