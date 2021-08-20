Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 14,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 336,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. 821,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,049,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $339.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.89. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

