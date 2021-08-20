Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $214.46

Bango plc (LON:BGO)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.46 ($2.80) and traded as low as GBX 211.05 ($2.76). Bango shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.81), with a volume of 688,944 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Bango in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Bango alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.46. The firm has a market cap of £162.99 million and a PE ratio of 34.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.