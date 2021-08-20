Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSAC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. 608,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.