Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

BNDSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.