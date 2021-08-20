Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) rose 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62.

About Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY)

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

