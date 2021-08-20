Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.