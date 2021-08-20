Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,305 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of LMT opened at $354.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

