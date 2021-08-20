Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.62.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $158.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.02.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,903,709.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

