Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975,953 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,984 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 129.2% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,880,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,880 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after buying an additional 3,746,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $78,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

