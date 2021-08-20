Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,836 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,878,000 after acquiring an additional 300,014 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,321,000 after acquiring an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,072,000 after acquiring an additional 225,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $52.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several analysts have commented on AIG shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

