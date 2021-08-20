Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,080,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 52,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 111.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

