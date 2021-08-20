Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113,235 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $100,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLI shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In related news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,508,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,993 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $34.84 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.51.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.