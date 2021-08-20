Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 43,798 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,334,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.41% of Fastenal worth $121,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 35.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.06 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

