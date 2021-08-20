Bailador Technology Investments Limited (BTI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on September 7th

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 22nd.
In related news, insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold purchased 21,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$29,998.89 ($21,427.78).
About Bailador Technology Investments
Read More: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Bailador Technology Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bailador Technology Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.