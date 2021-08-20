BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Purchases £150.54 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 26 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 579 ($7.56) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($196.68).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 28 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($196.45).

On Monday, June 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 28 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($196.45).

BA opened at GBX 570 ($7.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The stock has a market cap of £18.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 548.26. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 12 month high of £474.86 ($620.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

