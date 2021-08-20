B. Riley Weighs in on Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.88 on Friday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.