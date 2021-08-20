B. Riley Trims Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Target Price to $11.00

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) had its price target dropped by B. Riley from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Seelos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $172.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

