B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fabrinet in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FN. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NYSE FN opened at $101.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.46. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $101.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

