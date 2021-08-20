B-cube.ai Price Hits $0.13 (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. B-cube.ai has a total market cap of $727,973.02 and approximately $12,961.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, B-cube.ai has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One B-cube.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00140914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00149218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,705.88 or 1.00081400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.76 or 0.00922123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.20 or 0.06670336 BTC.

About B-cube.ai

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,931,527 coins and its circulating supply is 5,525,523 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

