Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 2.9%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $88.28 and last traded at $88.28. 5,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,950,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.55. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after purchasing an additional 472,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,210 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

