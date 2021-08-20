Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Plans Final Dividend of $0.19

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.
Australian United Investment Company Profile
