Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0020

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $19.93 million and approximately $973,874.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aurora has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00155337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.86 or 0.00870241 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002184 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

