Aurora Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.35 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $19.35 million and approximately $842,615.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aurora has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00160612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00058057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.90 or 0.00836314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00049363 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

