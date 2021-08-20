Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Chairman Joseph M. Field Buys 100,000 Shares

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,480.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AUD stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Audacy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter worth $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth $45,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

