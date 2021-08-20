ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.28

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.28 and last traded at C$45.13, with a volume of 67496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.90.

ATA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$51.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.05.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$383.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.8599999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00. Also, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total transaction of C$221,261.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

