AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.200-$-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.77 million.

Shares of ATRC traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,457. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.79.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,992 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

