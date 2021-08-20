Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $110.00 at Mizuho

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.00.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.33. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.