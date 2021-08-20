Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 471 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.77. The stock had a trading volume of 172,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

