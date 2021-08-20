Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 220,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYGH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.53. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $88.49.

