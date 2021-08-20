Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.18. The stock had a trading volume of 34,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,152. The stock has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

