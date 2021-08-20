Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63. Atlas has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,270,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atlas by 75.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 670.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Atlas by 149.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Atlas during the first quarter worth $8,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

