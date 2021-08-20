Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 12,349 shares of Atlanticus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $557,063.39.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of Atlanticus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $159,415.82.

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $768.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.20. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $51.74.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atlanticus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATLC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

