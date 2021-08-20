Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives $349.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASHTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group stock traded down $9.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.10. 4,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,710. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $321.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.893 dividend. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.