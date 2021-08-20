ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V’s (NASDAQ:ARYE) Quiet Period Will End on August 23rd

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V’s (NASDAQ:ARYE) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V had issued 13,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ARYE opened at $9.92 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

