Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 43,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 66,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.65.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $14,475,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,897,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.