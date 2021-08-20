Arqma (ARQ) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $347,511.45 and approximately $999.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,223.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.69 or 0.06807377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.72 or 0.01403360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.00375606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00144646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.95 or 0.00571649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00339593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.26 or 0.00318198 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,407,082 coins and its circulating supply is 10,362,539 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

