Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €6.89 ($8.10). Aroundtown shares last traded at €6.78 ($7.98), with a volume of 2,300,162 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AT1 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.03 ($8.27).

The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €6.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.40.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

