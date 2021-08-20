Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 663.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 932 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SAP were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SAP by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $147.02 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.19.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

