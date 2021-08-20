Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $141,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $293,000.

XSW stock opened at $167.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.62. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.56 and a fifty-two week high of $177.74.

