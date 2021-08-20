Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,759.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35,199.20 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,594.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.