Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.13, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.46.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

