Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 206.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 66,790 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 74,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

